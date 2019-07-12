Will he, won’t he? Is the Speaker right in holding up resignations of rebel MLAs

New Delhi, July 12: Will he will he not is the big question. The Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is yet to accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

At first he said that the resignations were not in the prescribed and then he gave the MLAs a different date to meet with them.

The rebels, however petitioned the Supreme Court and sought a directive to the Speaker to accept their resignations. On Thursday, the SC directed the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar to meet with the rebels at 6 pm the same day. The court also said that it would then decide on the Speaker's actions.

Kumar, after the meeting said that the resignations were in the prescribed format. He however said that he is not taking any decision as he needs to go through it and be convinced that they did not resign under any pressure or duress.

The question is does the procedure take this long. What is the procedure? Let us examine.

Firstly the resignations should be drafted in the correct format. After drafting a very brief resignation, it should be tendered and it should not be under pressure.

The member should simply write that he is resigning from the membership of the particular assembly with immediate effect. If any extra word is added then it can be rejected. The member does not need to even mention the reason behind the resignation.

The resignation needs to be written by hand and personally given to the Speaker. It has to be accepted, after the Speaker makes sure that it was not tendered under duress.

Earlier senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, representing the rebel MLAs said that he will ask the court to implement its order so that Speaker takes a decision as soon as possible. If all the MLAs appeared before the Speaker gave their affidavits and also moved Supreme Court stating that they want to resign, then what further verification is needed, he also asked.