Will Goddess Lakshmi come on an elephant or bicycle asks Rajnath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Goddess Lakshmi does not visit people on a bicycle or an elephant but goes around sitting in a lotus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday, seeking to link peoples' prosperity and state's development with the BJP's poll symbol. Addressing an election rally in Jagdishpur, Singh said only the BJP is the true well-wisher of the poor and the weak.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    "Goddess Lakshmi never goes to anyone's house riding a cycle or an elephant or on (someone's) hand. Goddess Lakshmi visits people only sitting on a lotus," said Singh.

    "The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are the indicators of goddess Lakshmi's arrival," he added.

    The defence minister said even international agencies have said only the BJP is running a good government in India. The BJP has fulfilled whatever promises it had made, he added.

    Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said, "Socialism (Samajwad) has not even touched the Samajwadi Party."

    "Socialism makes the society free from the fear and crime which is what the BJP is doing," he said.
    Without naming any political party, he said, "Had the previous governments honestly fulfilled their announcements, our country would not have lagged. They have breached the trust of the people."

    "But will not break the faith that the people have reposed in us. The country is moving ahead at a fast pace today," the defence minister said.

    The defence minister said with the co-operation of Russia, AK-203 rifles and missiles will now be made in Amethi.

    The weapons for our armed forces are now being made in the country, he added.

    Amethi will go to the polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 9:18 [IST]
    X