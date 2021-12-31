YouTube
    Will give Rs 22 lakh to police officer if Asaduddin Owaisi arrested, announce right wing members

    Gurugram, Dec 31: Demanding the release of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, members of several right wing organisations took to streets here on Friday.

    They also announced a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh for any police officer that arrests All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Kalicharan was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassinator Nathuram Godse during 'Dharma Sansad' in Raipur a few days ago.

    Scores of activists gathered at Tank Park opposite the deputy commissioner's residence and marched to the Mini Secretariat raising slogans demanding the release of Kalicharan and the arrest of Owaisi. They said they will not tolerate the 'humiliation' meted out to seers and other religious figures.

    "Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. Sant Kalicharan was nabbed with an agenda. Why have the police and the government not arrested Owaisi? The police officer that nabs Owaisi will be awarded Rs 22 lakh,'' Hindu leader and advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who headed the protest march, said.

    He also submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehshildar Sushil Kumar keeping forth the two demands.

    Recently, an undated video clip of Owaisi's speech was making the rounds on social media. Several right wing activists had alleged that the Hyderabad MP had issued threats to Hindus during the speech.

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 18:14 [IST]
    X