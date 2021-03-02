Will give ceasefire with Pak the best shot: General Raju

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps, Lieutenant General B S Raju, said that the Army would give the ceasefire with Pakistan the best shot.

We will definitely give it our best shot. To make it successful. If something is happening, we will not be trigger happy. I'm sure the good officers across the border will also make it a success, he also said.

In case of incidents along the Line of Control, as part of the agreement, both sides have established a mechanism where they can speak with each other. The hotline message can be exchanged both locally as well as in Delhi, he said.

After LoC ceasefire agreement, onus on India for progress: Imran Khan

"Our ability to control infiltration improves when there is an agreement for ceasefire in place. When Pakistan is shelling, typically it gives a window for infiltration to take place. In the absence of that, our ability to check infiltration will improve. I see no major implication other than, if the infiltration becomes successful. If they come in, then they can generate violence within the Valley," he further added.

In a joint statement India and Pakistan said, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021.

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.