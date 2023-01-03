‘Take exemplary action against culprits’, says Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

Will get her justice: CM Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of Sultanpuri horror victim

The autopsy report of Delhi woman who was dragged by car for several kilometers, leading to her death, has revealed that there was no injuries in the private parts.

New Delhi, Jan 03: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Delhi woman who was dragged by car for several kilometers, leading to her death.

The chief minister, who also spoke to the victim's mother, said the cost of her treatment will be fully taken care of by the government.

"Spoke to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. Her mother remains ill. Will get her fully treated. Will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also we will fulfil them," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police. The victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The woman was the sole breadwinner of the family and her mother suffers kidney-related ailment and requires dialysis.

The provisional cause of death is 'shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur (and) both lower limbs'. The report also said 'all injuries (were) produced by blunt force impact and (were) possible (from) vehicular accident and dragging' but reserved the 'final opinion' after receipt of a chemical analysis and biological samples.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 17:22 [IST]