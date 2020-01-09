'Will fight CAA, NRC alone': Mamata Banerjee to skip Opposition meet on Jan 13

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 09: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the 'Opposition meet' scheduled at Parliament House in New Delhi on January 13.

Mamata Banerjee said she has decided to fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) alone, accusing the "CPM and Congress of dirty politics in Bengal".

"CPM and Congress are resorting to hooliganism in Bengal. They are indulged in violent activities in Malda and are responsible for torching the vehicles," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking at the Bengal Assembly.

Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties, including the Left, to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.