Will every Indian get Rs 15 lakh as Modi promised? Yes, but slowly says this union minister

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 19: Will Rs 15 lakh be deposited into your bank account before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? This was one of the famed promised made by Narendra Modi in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Now a statement by Ramdas Athawale suggesting that the people will get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts has once again generated interest. He said that people will slowly start getting the money into their bank accounts. This was a response by the Union Minister to a query on black money.

Athawale pointed out that the people will certainly get the Rs 15 lakh. He also said that the RBI was not giving the money despite being told. Rs 15 lakh will not come at a single time, it will come slowly.

Also Read | Black money: Swiss govt agrees to share details of 2 Indian firms

The government does not have that much money. The RBI was asked for money, but they are not giving. An assurance was given, but there are some technical difficulties.

Modi is a very active PM and has reached the people on many issues, Athawale told reporters at Islampur in Maharashtra.

During the 2014 campaign, Modi had promised to bring back black money to the country. He said that the volume of the black money is such that if brought back every person in the country would get Rs 15 lakh.

Also Read | Thousands with foreign assets under scanner as IT dept launches major drive

It may be recalled that BJP president Amit Shah had said that the statements during the Lok Sabha election campaign that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in the bank accounts of all Indians once the black money is recovered was a political 'jumla' (idiom).

Shah said "Modiji's statement was an idiomatic expression (jumla) that was given during the Lok Sabha polls. Everybody knows that this black money doesn't go to accounts of people." He said, "The black money that would return to the country from abroad will be used to help the poor and the needy through schemes. Modiji had said that.