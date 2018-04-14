Will ensure Kathua rapists are brought to justice: Ram Madhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party In-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhavon Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government will ensure justice for the girl and punishment to the culprits in the Kathua rape and murder case.

Addressing the reporters after a crucial meating with PDP-BJP ministers , Madhav said that "Kathua rape case has shaken the entire nation. Police had begun investigation in January & completed it in around three months. Chargesheet is completed. Eight people have been arrested including the police officers who were involved in destroying evidence: Ram Madhav.

BJP leaders did not intend to hamper investigation

"On 1 March, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them," Ram Madhav said about the two BJP ministers who had attended a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case on Friday.

"A misunderstanding took place, they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren't true," Madhav added.

He was referring to Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga, who had drawn criticism from all quarters over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

He said that the ministers decided that they will resign from their post. "We held discussions on it and their resignation will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister today," he said.

He urged parties, especially the Congress, to not bring religion and politics into the sensitive matter. Ram Madhav, further insisted that there was no problem in the PDP-BJP alliance in the state.

PM Modi on Friday said that such incidents could not be part of any civilised society and promised to make sure that the culprits do not get away.

"As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it (rapes)," he said.

This was the first time that PM Modi was speaking on the two rapes of minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao where BJP leaders appeared to be backing the wrong side.

He added, "I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice."

An eight-year-old girl in Kathua, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in the district, was sedated time and again before being raped and killed. She was abducted on January 10 and was later strangled to death on January 14. The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17 - nearly a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

