Will die, but not ally with BJP: Priyanka Gandhi in Yogi turf Gorakhpur

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 31: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for alleging that the grand old party was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Refuting the claims, Priyanka said "They (SP and BSP) say the Congress is working in collusion with the BJP. I want to ask -- why don't they stand with you in your tough times? Only the Congress is fighting. I will die, but never have any kind of relationship with BJP."

"She (ex-PM Indira Gandhi) knew that she could be murdered but never bowed down because for her, there was nothing greater than your faith in her. It's because of her teachings that I'm standing in front of you & I'll also never break your faith," Priyanka was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Attacking the ruling BJP, Priyanka said "Dalits, weavers, OBCs, the poor, minorities and Brahmins have been exploited. Yogi Adityanath Ji is running the Govt against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath. This government is attacking people on a daily basis."

Priyanka also promised to continue her fight for them and the former would change the face of politics.

"I want to tell my sisters -- I'll fight for you. The Congress will fight for you. I want to give power to you so that you can fight your struggle. When 40 per cent women will come into politics, they will change the face of politics," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking at a 'Pratigya rally' in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the state's Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 16:35 [IST]