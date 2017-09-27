Will continue probe into Bofors case says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it would continue to probe the Bofors case dating back to the 1980s. It told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that it had informed the Supreme Court about its willingness to continue the probe.

"CBI in a letter dated 22.06.2017 conveyed its views that CBI, as investigative agency, was of the view that SLP (special leave petition) should be preferred against the order of the Delhi high court dated 31.05.2005," the agency told the PAC.

The Bofors case was raised by BJP MPs in the monsoon session of Parliament and was seen as part of a bid by the ruling party to keep up the pressure on main opposition Congress over the issue of corruption. The PAC is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss reports.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss reports not related to Bofors but committee chair, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, is understood to have raised some questions with members of the subcommittee, which examined pending audit reports, including the one on Bofors.

