Will consider returning as Congress chief says Rahul Gandhi at CWC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: Rahul Gandhi has said that he will consider becoming the Congress chief again at the Congress Working Committee meet.

Reports citing sources said that Rahul Gandhi made the statement after the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well former Defence Minister A K Antony urged him to come back as president. He had quit as the Congress chief two years back after the party's disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting Sonia Gandhi said that the revival of the Congress is important. She said that the revival of the Congress needs self-control and discipline. Every party member wants revival of the Congress. However this requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount, she also said.

She further said that the economy continues to be a cause of great concern inspite of the government's propaganda to make us believe that it is not. As we all know the only answer the government seems to have for economy recovery is selling of national assets, the Congress chief also said.

Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all, she said. I am a full time and hands on Congress President, Sonia Gandhi further added. I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media she said. Hence let us have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC.

We face many challenges but if we are united, focus on party's interest alone, we will do well she said on the upcoming assembly elections.

Sonia Gandhi also touched upon the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the same was shocking and it shows the mindset of the BJP and how it perceives the farmers' protests. The sudden spurt of killings in Jammu and Kashmir of minorities clearly have been tagged and must be condemned, she further added.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 16:17 [IST]