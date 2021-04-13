Will CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021 be held as per schedule? Govt likely to re-think

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: With the number of COVID-19 cases sky-rocketing and several state boards postponing exams, the government is re-thinking on whether the CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 should be held on May 4.

The education ministry and CBSE officials are discussion whether it would be feasible to hold the exams as per schedule. The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the board exams in wake of the rising number of cases and the panchayat elections.

Several parents have written to the education ministry and CBSE requesting that the exams are deferred or cancelled. They have also taken to the social media to voice their concerns over the conduct of the exams.

Officials have however ruled out cancelling the exams. It may be postponed, but a final call is yet to be taken. On Monday the Maharashtra government postponed the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The education minister of the state, Varsha Gaikwad also urged the ICSE and CBSE boards to postpone the exams.