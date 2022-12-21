‘Will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive’: Ayodhya seer amid 'Besharam Rang' song row

oi-Deepika S

The seer did not stop at that and went on to say that if Pathaan gets released in cinemas, he will set the theatres on fire.

New Delhi, Dec 21: The controversy over 'Besharam Rang' song refuses to die down and now the seer from Ayodhya has threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive" if he ever met him.

"People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

This comes after Girish Gautam asked SRK to watch Pathaan with his daughter Suhana Khan.

"Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," Gautam said as per a report in Live Hindustan.

What is the controversy about?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's latest song 'Besharam Rang' has taken the internet by storm, all for the wrong reasons.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who took objection to Padukone's costume - a saffron-coloured bikini.

He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

The right-wing outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit and some scenes in the song of 'Pathan'.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:23 [IST]