Will BJP benefit from Ram Mandir in the UP Polls: ABP CVoter snap poll says yes

New Delhi, Dec 08: Will the construction of the Ram Mandir be an issue during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held next year?

ABP News and CVoter spoke with the people of UP and found about how much an issue would the construction of a Ram Temple be during the elections.

58.6 per cent of the respondents felt that the construction of the Ram Mandir will benefit the ruling BJP in the elections, while 41.4 per cent said that it will not benefit the Yogi Adityanath led government.

Data show that 79.2 per cent of the BJP supporters felt that this would benefit the BJP. 51.9 per cent Congress supporters, 35.7 BSP supporters and 31.3 per cent SP supporters also felt that this would help the BJP during the elections.

The snap poll also said that 50.6 per cent of the respondents said that if the BJP wins the election, they would credit it to the Ram Mandir. 28 per cent said that they will not credit the party's victory to the Ram Mandir 21.4 per cent of the respondents said that they were unsure.

The poll was conducted on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. In 2019, the Supreme Court delivered a verdict giving the go ahead for the construction of the Mandir in Ayodhya.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11:35 [IST]