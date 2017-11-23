Will beat Sushil Modi at his son’s wedding says Tej Pratap Yadav

I will disrupt the wedding and beat him up is what Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap had to say after he was invited for the wedding of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's son.

Tej Pratap said that Sushil Kumar Modi had invited him for his son's wedding scheduled on December 3. He had telephoned and invited me to attend the wedding of his son Utkarsh.

He wants to insult me at the wedding. But he does not know I am a different kind of person.

I along with my supporters will disrupt the wedding and beat him up apart from holding a public meeting at the venue to expose him, Tej Pratap said at a rally in Aurangabad.

Modi while reacting to the comment said that this kind of language was not expected out of him. I urge Lalu Yadav to advise his son from using such language, Modi also said. I want Lalu and his family to attend the wedding. Tej Pratap is angry because he thinks he lost the chair because of me, Modi also said.

OneIndia News