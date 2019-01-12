  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'Will be very happy': Akhilesh Yadav on Mayawati as PM candidate

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 12: Forming the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hinted that he might support Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for the post of the Prime Minister.

    Akhilesh

    "You know who is my choice. Uttar Pradesh has given Prime Ministers in the past, we will be happy if the trend is repeated. Next PM will be from UP and it will be a new PM.," he said when asked if he will support the BSP chief for PM post.

    Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each out of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

    Also Read BSP, SP to contest on 38 seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress: Mayawati

    Yadav signalled his intent about the alliance to his cadres and made it clear that BSP and SP are one. "From today onwards, all the SP workers should know that the disrespect of Mayawati ji will be my disrespect," he said.

    It may be recalled when DMK chief MK Stalin had proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate, it was shot down by the entire opposition bloc, including Akhilesh Yadav's party. The parties said such decisions should be taken by the opposition parties only after the polls.

    Read more about:

    mayawati akhilesh yadav 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 20:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue