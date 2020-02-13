Will Arvind Kejriwal's 3.0 thrive AAP to win Lok Sabha 2024?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shrilling pitch against anti-citizenship protests at Shaheen Bagh, the BJP witnessed its defeat for the second time in the national capital. However, keeping this aside, the next big challenge Delhi is to witness is the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

It can be seen that voters have lost interest in Congress as the nation's grand-old-party registered a double-duck that failed to win even a single seat in Delhi election. It is also seen that the party's vote share have reduced from 9.7 per cent to 4.26 per cent, which is in fact, a good news to the BJP.

In the Lok Sabha election, BJP fears none but the Congress. It is the Congress, under the leadership of Interim President Sonia Gandhi to be an Opposition force.

Though Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be a stalwart in their own right, the two parties fail to provide leadership at the national level.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in his third term as the CM in the national capital, Kejriwal should work upon expanding his party base in other states.

In the next two years, Bihar and West Bengal elections are on the line. While Bihar is all set to go to polls later this year, Kejriwal might face difficulties to make progress in this state as the BJP-JDU alliance would look for yet another term.

The AAP chief also faces the same dilemma in West Bengal. If Kejriwal tries to expand his party in Bengal, he would probably make Mamata Banerjee his rival. It can be seen that Mamata has been extremely stubborn on Bengal politics and is already facing aggressive challenges from the BJP in her turf.

OneIndia tried to contact BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in New Delhi, but the latter refused to make any comment in this regard.

With this, it can be seen that the humiliating loss that Congress witnessed in Delhi assembly election have less time to revive and strike back during the Lok Sabha election. If failed, it is the BJP - PM Modi's another victory.