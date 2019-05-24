  • search
    Will Amit Shah get a top billing in the Modi Cabinet or stay on as party chief?

    New Delhi, May 24: With the BJP's resounding performance in the Lok Sabha elections, there is now speculation rife, whether party Amit Shah would get a top billing in the Narendra Modi led union Cabinet.

    The opinion is divided within the party on whether Shah should continue as the party chief or get a top post in the union Cabinet. Speculation is that Shah is being considered for the post of Home Minister.

    BJP President Amit Shah speaks after partys victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at BJP office in New Delhi
    BJP President Amit Shah speaks after party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at BJP office in New Delhi

    The RSS on the other hand would want Shah to continue as the party chief. It feels that Shah has helped the party grow exceptionally and hence should remain BJP president.

    BJP polled 22 crore of the 60.37 crore votes polled in the LS polls 2019

    Sources tell OneIndia that there would be some more discussion on this issue before a final call is taken. The party is looking to push harder in states such as West Bengal. Moreover with this victory, governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka look shaky and in such a scenario, it would be important to have Shah at the helm where party affairs are concerned.

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
    -
