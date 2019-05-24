Will Amit Shah get a top billing in the Modi Cabinet or stay on as party chief?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: With the BJP's resounding performance in the Lok Sabha elections, there is now speculation rife, whether party Amit Shah would get a top billing in the Narendra Modi led union Cabinet.

The opinion is divided within the party on whether Shah should continue as the party chief or get a top post in the union Cabinet. Speculation is that Shah is being considered for the post of Home Minister.

The RSS on the other hand would want Shah to continue as the party chief. It feels that Shah has helped the party grow exceptionally and hence should remain BJP president.

BJP polled 22 crore of the 60.37 crore votes polled in the LS polls 2019

Sources tell OneIndia that there would be some more discussion on this issue before a final call is taken. The party is looking to push harder in states such as West Bengal. Moreover with this victory, governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka look shaky and in such a scenario, it would be important to have Shah at the helm where party affairs are concerned.