Will affect the mental health of our children: Priyanka Gandhi on board exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the authorities on their decision to conduct the board exams, while adding that the education system needs to drastically alter its attitude.

She said while corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk ..about at their conclaves and conferences.

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres," she said while demanding that all exams be cancelled or re-scheduled.