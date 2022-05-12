Will 22 rooms of Taj Mahal be opened? Allahabad High Court begins hearing petition

On video seer claims denied entry to Taj Mahal for saffron robe; says will hold Dharma Sansad there

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, May 12: The Allahabad High court began hearing a petition on Thursday seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. A petition has been filed seeking a fact-finding inquiry into the "history" of the Taj Mahal, and also opening of the doors of its "22 rooms" to see "the truth, whatever it is".

The writ petition was filed Saturday in the registry of the Lucknow bench of the High Court by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP's Ayodhya unit.

The petition would come up before the court for a hearing after it is passed by the registry.

"In the petition, I have demanded that the 22 doors of rooms of the monument which are closed should be opened to see the truth, whatever it is," Singh told PTI on Sunday.

The Mughal-era monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The petition has also sought setting aside certain provisions of The Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act 1951, and The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, under which the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-Daulah's tomb were declared historical monuments.

Singh has filed the petition through his lawyers Ram Prakash Shukla and Rudra Vikram Singh.

Several right-wing outfits have claimed in the past the Taj Mahal was a Lord Shiva temple.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:18 [IST]