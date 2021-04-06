YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wife of BJP supporter killed in Bengal

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 06: The wife of a BJP supporter was allegedly killed in West Bengal's Hooghly district, hours before polling began in the area, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident happened in the politically sensitive Goghat area of the district on Monday around 11 pm, they said.

    Wife of BJP supporter killed in Bengal

    Madhabi Adak was injured as she tried to save her husband when a few men barged into their home and attacked him, they said.

    EVMs, VVPATs found at political leader’s house in Bengal: Official suspendedEVMs, VVPATs found at political leader’s house in Bengal: Official suspended

    Adak's family alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

    "The woman tried to resist the attackers and was beaten up, following which she died. The miscreants then escaped," a police officer said.

    The BJP has lodged a complaint at the local police station in connection with the incident, he said.

    An investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab those behind it, he said.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X