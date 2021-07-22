YouTube
    Wife has this epic reply to her IPS officer husband who wants to eat jalebi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    A police officer shared his pain with his followers about not being allowed to eat jalebis by his wife. The response from the wife was an epic one.

    IPS Officer Sandeep Mittal wrote during his childhood, there used to be a big jalebi worth 25 paise. They used to think that after growing up they would earn and eat three or four jalebis daily. If you start earning now, your wife does not allow you to eat jalebi, he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

    Replying to him, his wife said, 'you come come." This has left the netizens in splits. One user wrote, sir, today you will either be welcomed with a jalebi or a stick. Tell us what you thought about the post in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
