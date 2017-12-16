Why you must delete every Chinese app and browser immediately

Recently, the Ministry for Defence ordered the immediate un-installation of 40 Chinese applications being used by the Armed forces posted along the border.

This issue once again gains significance considering the fresh developments at Doklam as reports suggest that the Chinese have returned and built permanent structures.

India has been keeping a close watch on these developments and has also initiated a high-level probe to check how data, location and other details are being passed on to servers in China through their browsers and applications.

The issue was red-flagged by the Intelligence Bureau several times during the Doklam standoff. It is yet to be ascertained the extent of data that has been compromised.

Recently, the Defence Ministry ordered the troops to delete 40 Chinese apps from their mobiles. The Defence Ministry directed the troops to delete these apps as their servers are in China. The advisory was issued as China would be able to track the troops through these apps. This advisory is also important since China could on the basis of these apps track the deployment of the forces as well. Some of the apps that have been ordered to be deleted are Weibo, Wechat, Beautyplus, Nes Dog, CM Browser, MI Community, DU Privacy and Selfie City, Mail Master and MI Video call-Xiaomi.

Top officials in New Delhi say that the scanner on the UC browser has been enhanced. The government received complaints about UC browser sending its mobile of its users in India to China. It was found that even if a user had uninstalled UC or cleaned browsing data, the browser retained control of DNS of user's devce.

China was able to exploit Indian user data transmitted by Chinese smartphone companies for commercials gain. During Doklam, the government was told by the Intelligence that it was being used for strategic purposes.

A high level probe is underway to determine these complaints. The probe is looking into how UC was sending user details and location data to a remote server. The preliminary probe found that UC sends user and device identifiers such as IMSI and IMEI and location data to a remote server based in China. When a device was connected to the internet using WiFi, the phones and access points network information was sent to a remote server. This was alarming for the intelligence since UC has share of 50 per cent of India.

Take into account the recent directive regarding the 40 Chinese apps. The security agencies in India insisted on specific clearance for Chinese telecom products. Some companies such as ZTE and Huawei have not been allowed to be installed in the bordering areas as a precautionary measure. The IB says that these products have their master servers in China and hence should not be used especially in the bordering areas.

OneIndia News