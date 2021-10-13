Why was the laser show at Kolkata’s iconic ‘Burj Khalifa’ Durga Puja Pandal cancelled?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Oct 13: The laser show at east Kolkata's Sreebhumi Durga puja pandal, which is a replica of Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa, had to be called off on Monday evening. The decision was taken after the pilots of three planes complained to the air traffic control (ATC) tower at the city airport that they found it difficult to land the aircraft at the Kolkata Airport. It is to be noted that the airport is located close to the venue of the popular puja.

As per rules, the Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates an 18.5 km radius exclusion zone for laser lights around airports to prevent pilots from getting blinded by laser beams during the crucial landing phase.

#WATCH Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal designed on the theme of Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa witnesses huge crowds pic.twitter.com/Vf2TDURnRk — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

However, organisers of the Puja, denied that there had been complaints and said they switched off the laser lights to prevent overcrowding.

The Durga Puja pandal, of nearly 145-feet, was modelled on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, using nearly six thousand acrylic sheets.

Like in previous years, the organisers have covered their Durga idol with 45 kilograms of gold, state fire minister Sujit Bose, who is also one of the officials of the Puja, told PTI. Every year, we build one iconic structure as our pandal' (marquee). Last year, we built a replica of the Kedarnath Temple.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:24 [IST]