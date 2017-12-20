Why was the Jayalalithaa's hospital video released before RK Nagar polls?

RK Nagar Bypolls : Jayalalithaa's video at Apollo hospital relased, Watch here | Oneindia News

Disqualified MLA P.Vetrivel, a TTV Dhinakaran loyalist, on Wednesday released a brief video just a day before before the R K Nagar bypoll, of former chief minister Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed Vetrivel claimed the video was taken when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for treatment.

It is the first election to be held in the 'post Jayalalithaa era', and necessitated following her death last December.

The 20-second video shows Jayalalithaa watching TV from the hospital bed. Jayalalithaa is seen sipping juice and the tubes from her throat indicate that the video is from a time after she underwent tracheostomy.

Speaking to media, Vetrivel said,''False that no one met Jayalalithaa in hospital, there's video proof. We waited for days before releasing it but released it now as we were left with no option. Inquiry Commission hasn't summoned us yet, if it does we'll submit evidence to them.''

In the past, DMK acting president Stalin has slammed the ruling AIADMK - especially Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami of conspiring to lie to the people about Jayalalithaa's death.

Earlier, Apollo hospital officials a year after her death said that Jayalalithaa was brought to the Hospital in the critical state. However, details about her health were suppressed keeping in mind the law and order situation, according to the hospital's founder and chairman Prathap Reddy.

Jayalalithaa was in the hospital for three months last year until she died on December 5.

No one saw her in hospital, which triggered a massive conspiracy about her treatment and death. Questions had been raised about the state in which she had been brought to the hospital by Sasikala.

The videos have been strategically released a day ahead of the R K Nagar bypoll.

Meanwhile, the R K Nagar bypoll is scheduled to take place on December 21 and in a situation where elections to local bodies have been postponed more than once. The result of the btpoll is expected on Christmas Eve although tainted by money power, will be seen as a barometer of the popular mood in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News