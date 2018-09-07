Why was S P Vaid removed as J&K police chief

Srinagar, Sep 7: In a late night development, Shesh Paul Vaid was removed as the Jammu and Kashmir police chief. He will be posted ass the state transport commissioner, while Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge until a regular arrangement is made.

The shake up follows the replacement of Abdul Ghani Mir, the additional director general of police, Criminal Investigation Department with Dr B Srinivas on Tuesday.

While it may have appeared to be a sudden decision, sources tell OneIndia that this was on the cards for sometime now. Security is a prime concern and hence these decisions were necessary.

One of the main reasons for this move is related to the tit-for-tat kidnappings that took place in South Kashmir recently. There were certain issues, but the events in South Kashmir proved to be the last straw.

Last week three policemen and 8 relatives of police personnel were kidnapped by terrorists in South Kashmir. They were later set free after the police released a dozen family members of terrorists, which included the father of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

Sources also say that these incidents had demoralised the force largely and the top brass had failed to comprehend the fall out of the kidnappings. Following the incident there was even speculation that Vaid may be removed from the post, but he had at that time dismissed it as mere speculation.

Sources also said that the government as well as the advisor to the government on security affairs, K Vijay Kumar was keen on effecting changes at the top level. The government is also very keen on ensuring that the panchayat elections in October pass off peacefully and hence a thorough shake up was also needed. The elections are extremely crucial and there is a massive security threat that looms large. The security has to be up to the mark and hence a lot of changes were required the official also said.

Officials also said that they would soon take a call on a permanent police chief. Singh has been given additional charge for now and the government would test the waters for now, before a permanent appointment is made.