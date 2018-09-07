  • search

SP Vaid removed as J&K police chief; Dilbag Singh to hold additional charge

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Sep 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer of Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid. DGP (Prisons) Dilbag Singh has been given the additional charge of the state police.

    File photo of SP Vaid
    File photo of SP Vaid

    The appoinment and transfer order comes just two days after Abdul Gani Mir was replaced as Additional Director General of CID by B Srinivas.

    Vaid will be posted as the state transport commissioner and Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge till a regular arrangement is made, a government order said.

    Last week, three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were kidnapped by militants in south Kashmir. They were set free hours after the police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Riaz Naikoo. Acoording to the reports, the home ministry was upset with the way Jammu and Kashmir handled the situation.

    The order issued by the principal secretary (Home) said Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was transferred and posted as the transport commissioner.

    It added that Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, who was heading the prison department, will hold Vaid's charge additioally till a regular arrangement was made.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue