SP Vaid removed as J&K police chief; Dilbag Singh to hold additional charge

Srinagar, Sep 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer of Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid. DGP (Prisons) Dilbag Singh has been given the additional charge of the state police.

The appoinment and transfer order comes just two days after Abdul Gani Mir was replaced as Additional Director General of CID by B Srinivas.

Vaid will be posted as the state transport commissioner and Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge till a regular arrangement is made, a government order said.

Last week, three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were kidnapped by militants in south Kashmir. They were set free hours after the police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Riaz Naikoo. Acoording to the reports, the home ministry was upset with the way Jammu and Kashmir handled the situation.

The order issued by the principal secretary (Home) said Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was transferred and posted as the transport commissioner.

It added that Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, who was heading the prison department, will hold Vaid's charge additioally till a regular arrangement was made.