Why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi, Apr 22: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in India on a two-day visit, expressed his happiness over the rousing welcome he got when he landed in Ahmedabad.

Boris Johnson meets PM Modi in Delhi, says India-UK ties 'have never been as strong' | Oneindia News

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," he said, addressing PM Modi as his "khaas dost" (special friend).

Today, Johnson held talks on UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership.

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will offer India the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country's requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

"The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty. The UK's partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas," Johnson was quoted as saying by the high commission.

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 14:36 [IST]