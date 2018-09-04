Why this year’s rain fury is the worst in recent times

New Delhi, Sep 4: The monsoon this year has been the most destructive in recent years. Nearly 1,400 people have died in raid and flood related cases since May 28, the Union Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre has said.

Kerala was one of the most affected states and accounted for 488 deaths. The loss in Kerala alone has been estimated at Rs 19,500 crore.

Uttar Pradesh comes next on the list with 254 deaths. On Monday alone 10 persons died in UP, while in Uttarakhand the number stood at 13. These statistics include fatalities due to drowning, landslides, fallen houses and lightning strikes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release that weather in northern India is under the influence of three cyclonic circulations -- over Haryana and adjoining Punjab, central-south Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring north Madhya Pradesh, and north-east Jharkhand.

Heavy rainfall in these regions and adjoining states will continue for the next two-to-three days, the IMD said.

On Sunday, around 180 tourists were evacuated from Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls after heavy rain made water from the 40-foot fall spill onto the main road.

West Bengal recorded the third highest number of deaths at 210 in West Bengal, while in Karnataka, 170 died. Maharashtra was the fifth state with more than 100 fatalities.

Forty-three people have been missing -- 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, six in Uttarakhand and three in Karnataka, while 386 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the 10 states.

In Assam, 11.47 lakh people have borne the brunt of the rains and floods, which have also hit crops on 27,964 hectares of land. In West Bengal, the deluges have hit 2.28 lakh people and damaged crops on 48,552 hectares of land.

In past years:

The data presented by the water resources ministry in the Rajya Sabha suggests that between 1953 and 2017, 1,07,487 people have lost their lives due to floods and heavy rains, also leading to overall loss on account of damages to crops, houses and public utilities to the tune of Rs 365860 crore.