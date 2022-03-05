YouTube
    Why this Kerala man rescued from Ukraine wants to name his child Ganga

    New Delhi, Mar 05: A Kerala man along with his pregnant wife who were trapped in Kyiv have decided to name their child Ganga. Abhijit who hails from Kerala reached Poland in a shelter room set up by the Indian Embassy in Poland.

    "My wife is hospitalized in Poland. She is nine months pregnant. The latest report from the hospital stated that my wife and babies are healthy and doing well in the hospital. The expected time of arrival of my babies is March 26 and I have decided to name my upcoming baby after as Ganga after the name of the rescue operation that India launched," he told News Agency ANI.

    Abhijit decided to name his child Ganga since the evacuation operation from Ukraine undertaken by India is called Operation Ganga.

    "I am running a small restaurant in Ukraine (Kyiv). I was trapped in Kyiv and with the help of officials, who are working under Operation Ganga, I was rescued and taken to Poland safely. I thank them and the Government of India," Abhijit also told ANI.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
