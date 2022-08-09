Why Taj Mahal will not be illuminated with tricolor lights this Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 09: To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Centre has decided to light up the historic buildings of the country with tricolour lights on August 15, Independence Day 2022. However, this rule will not apply in the case of the Taj Mahal due to a special directive of the Supreme Court which says no lighting can be done in monument at night.

According to Vishal Sharma, editor of Agra's Tourist Welfare Chamber,"When the Allied forces won the Second World War about 77 years ago, the Taj Mahal was lit up in various lights." Not only that, special events were organized inside the monument.

Social activist Vijay Upadhyay, said that the last time the Taj Mahal was illuminated at night was on 20 March 1997 during a concert by renowned pianist Yanni. The next morning, the Taj Mahal was found to be full of dead insects. After which the Chemical Wing of the Archaeological Survey of India recommended that the Taj Mahal should not be lit at night. Because insects damage the marble of the monument. The ban on lighting at Taj Mahal has not been lifted since then. Although there are many better lighting options available these days.

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav' celebrations, around 3,500 monuments in the country preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India will be visited free of charge between August 5 and 15. This rule will also apply to the Taj Mahal, said Union Culture Minister Gangapuram Kishan Reddy.