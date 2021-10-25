Aryan Khan being targeted just for his surname: Mehbooba Mufti

Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pakistan's win: Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 25: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit out at people for chanting "murderous slogans" against Kashmiri people for celebrating Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup.

"Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans - desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"Let's agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team," she said.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on Sunday in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 21:26 [IST]