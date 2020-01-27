  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why #ScientistSisodia is trending?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being trolled on Twitter after a video of him went viral on social media, where he can be seen defending the poor quality of Delhi's water supply.

    Why #ScientistSisodia is trending?
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    The viral video dates back to May 4, 2019, when Sisodia had said that the residents of Delhi should turn on their water pumps at the time of supply to get clean water.

    Release report card of MCDs: Manish Sisodia's challenge to BJP

    He explained that if residents turn on their taps during the time of water supply, clean water would flow out.

    "If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics says that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise," Sisodia had said.

    The statement did not go down so well with netizens and has evoked memes on social media platforms. After which #ScientistSisodia started trending on Twitter.

    More MANISH SISODIA News

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia twitter trolls delhi assembly elections 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X