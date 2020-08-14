Why Sachin Pilot called himself the strongest soldier sent to the border

YouTube
    Jaipur, Aug 14: Sachin Pilot, who returned to Jaipur after a brief rebellion with the Congress termed himself as the strongest warriors who is sent to the border.

    Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly today, Pilot spoke about his changed sitting arrangement in the Assembly. The former deputy CM of Rajasthan said that he wondered why his seat was designated here.

    I thought for two minutes and saw that this it eh border between the government and opposition. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior, Pilot also said.

    Confidence motion moved in Rajasthan Assembly session

    He added that whatever was to be said or heard, whether about him or any of his companions, we spoken about our ailment to the doctor before whom it was supposed to be raised. After getting the treatment, the 125 of us are standing inside the House. After finishing all the talks, we have entered the House. It does not matter how much firing takes place along this border. Everyone else and I shall keep it protected by being the spears and shields, he also said.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
