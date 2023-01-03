Why rechristening of cities is not just for the sake of it

A closer look and one knows that the renaming is happening across the country in different States, and not just in the BJP-led ones.

A century after the Chauri Chaura incident during the freedom struggle, Uttar Pradesh is renaming 'Munderi Bazaar' to 'Chauri Chaura' as a tribute to the freedom fighters who valiantly sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. The Union Home Ministry also approved the name change of 'Telia Afghan village' to 'Telia village', a name it is already popularly known as.

As is the wont, the naysayers will create a furore and criticise, yet again, this move by the BJP-led government. However, a closer look and one knows that the renaming is happening across the country in different states and not just in BJP-led States. An analysis beyond biases and one would realise the reasoning behind such name changes.

PM Modi's vision for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very clear about how it is time for India to step out of the colonial mindset and shed all colonial traces and take pride in India's roots.

Unveiling the 28-foot statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that a new India, free from its colonial hangover, was born as he renamed the Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path'. The Kingsway, later known as the Rajpath, was a relic of India's centuries old slavery to the British before Independence, he said in his address.

"By renaming the Rajpath, the history of slavery has been removed forever. A new history has been made where Indians will, now, walk the path of duty, and not slavery any longer," PM Modi had said.

A conscious decision to shed colonial clutches

The BJP-led government is aggressively moving towards self-reliance or 'aatm nirbharta' and has been roaringly making changes to attain this goal. Bringing back the country's glory and remembering the unsung heroes through these changes is just another step towards this mission.

Since the BJP came to power, a lot of such changes have taken place. For example the Race Course Road, which is the official residence address of the Prime Minister, is now Lok Kalyan Marg, and Aurangzeb Road is now Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

It's all in the name

With each name change, the government is bringing to the fore India's rich history and culture. A meticulous pick for a new name comes laced with a strong reasoning and remembrance.

For instance, the recent renaming of Mundera Bazar to Chauri Chaura is as a mark of respect to those who were killed during the freedom movement. On February 4, 1922, revolutionaries of the Non-Cooperation movement gathered after a meeting and proceeded in a procession to the local police station to picket at the nearby Mundera Bazaar. The police fired into the crowd killing some people and injuring many.

In retaliation, a large crowd of peasants set fire to a police station that killed 22 policemen. Due to this incident, Mahatma Gandhi had to call off the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-22).

Likewise, the UP government renamed Mughalsarai railway station Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Mughalsarai station in February 1968.

Three islands in Andaman Nicobar have been renamed as a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose -- the Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

In 1943, Bose had suggested that Andaman and Nicobar Islands be renamed as Shahid and Swaraj Dweep respectively. During World War II, the Japanese had captured the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Netaji came here as the Azad Hind Fauz led by him was an ally of the Japanese force.

A movement across the country

Odisha's Outer Wheeler Island is now APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The Andhra Pradesh government renamed Rajahmundry city in the East Godavari district as 'Rajamahendravaram'. Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad has been renamed as 'Narmadapuram' and Babai town as 'Makhan Nagar'. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to change the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya.

Following the suit, Indian Railways changed the name of Robertsganj railway station to 'Sonbhadhra', Karnataka's Gulbarg railway station to 'Kalaburgi', Jhansi railway station to 'Veerangana Laxmibai railway station, Panki railway station to 'Panki Dham railway station' and Tilda railway station to 'Tilda Neora railway station'.

A scattered, unplanned step all these years!

When the Britishers left India, they left behind their shadows and a constant reminder of the presence and dominance of their culture and ways in the country. Most of the names of Indian cities were Anglicised and reeked of the colonial era. For India to reclaim her place, it was important to restore old Indian names of cities, rename many to Indian freedom fighters, movements and relevance.

For example, in the 17th century, Britishers changed the city's name to an anglicised Bombay. The financial capital of India was renamed Mumbai in 1996. The Queen of the Arabian Sea Kochi, a name derived from a Malayalam word 'Kochu achzi' was till 1996 known as Cochin, an English name. Similarly, Madras changed to Chennai in 1996, Pondicherry to Puducherry in 2006, Waltair to Visakhapatnam and Calcutta to Kolkata.

So while the present government has chalked out a well-planned vision with clearly etched steps towards 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), changing of names has happened since the Britishers left India but has been unplanned, inconsistent and scattered.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 12:25 [IST]