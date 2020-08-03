YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will first stop over at a shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya before heading for the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Temple.

    Why PM Modi will seek blessings of Lord Hanuman before laying foundation stone for Ram Mandir
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do a special puja at Hanumangarhi Temple. They will then lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple at the Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji, Madhuvan Das of the Hanumangarhi Temple was quoted as saying by ANI.

      Mahant Raju, the head priest of the Hanumangarhi said that they have been allocated 7 minutes for the Prime Minister's rituals at the Temple. PM Modi will be accompanied by vedic priests. There would be recitation of mantras and prayers would be held for the well-being of the PM and also to stop the spread of coronavirus.

      We have been given 7 minutes for the whole tour of the premises of which three minutes have been allotted for prayers, Das told ANI. The mantras will be recited after the arrival of the PM, he also said.

      The Prime Minister's Office has ordered that there will have to be social distancing norms followed. None will be allowed to touch the PM or serve prasad, he also said.

      Following this PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The Bhumi Pujan is being organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

