Why Nitish Kumar is unlikely to resign this time

New Delhi, Aug 08: Ties between the two parties have frayed, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the Niti Aayog meeting, and his party the JD(U) announced that it will not send any representative to the central cabinet. This follows a series of disagreements between them over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme.

Will Nitish Kumar resign this time?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of JD(U) MLAs and MPs on Tuesday to discuss the scenario that has emerged following the exit of former national president RCP Singh.

With this development, rumours are rife whether the BJP and JD(U) alliance heading for a break-up.

Political observers say that whether JD(U) part ways with BJP or not, Nitish Kumar will continue to remain CM.

The possibility of going to election is also ruled out as Nitish Kumar has been told by the party workers that they are unwilling to face elections at this stage.

Despite 43 seats, NDA has made him the CM. Hence, he will not end the alliance till he has clear plans to join hands with RJD and Congress again.

Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, the RJD has already announced that it is ready to "embrace" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP.

Nitish might possibly join hands with Mahaghatbandhan and form a new government even if his party is offered lesser ministerial berth, but given the CM post, feel political observers.

The Left has also welcomed any re-alignment of forces in Bihar's ruling coalition that excludes the BJP, communist parties said Monday, after news broke of disagreements between NDA partners JD(U) and the saffron camp.

However, Kumar might not be tempted to end ties with BJP especially after witnessing what happened in Maharashtra. So, JD(U) might continue to be a BJP ally for now and is unlikely to resign this time.