    'Why? kyu? kahe?': A video of fried eggs with a splash of Fanta amazes netizens

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Have you ever tried making fried eggs with Fanta? A bizarre video showing eggs which were fried in a fizzy orange drink has gone viral on social media.

    Why? kyu? kahe?: A video of fried eggs with a splash of Fanta amazes netizens

    A video shared on Twitter by @Agabaai, shows an eatery in Surat, Gujarat preparing fried eggs in a unique way which is a combination of different types of eggs with a generous splash of orange juice.

    "Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs," posted a twitter user.

    The video posted on August 4 has gathered over 2,000 likes and many comments.

    While many wondered the egg fry and fanta combination, some asked why someone would mix a cold drink in a regular egg dish.

    "Why! Kyu! Kahe!", said another twitter user.

    "We should try this on our enemy first," wrote another.

    "Unsee! Unsee! Unsee! When there is so much to eat, why? Just why?" posted another.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
    X