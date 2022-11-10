"Why Jacqueline not arrested yet?" Delhi court asks ED, reserves bail order for tomorrow

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 10: Hearing the bail application of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, a Delhi court has asked the Enforcement Directorate on why despite issuing a 'lookout circular', the actor has not been arrested yet.

The court is likely to pronounce its order on Fernandez's bail request on Friday.

The court asked the Enforcement Directorate-"Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC (Lookout circular)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?"

The court has reserved its order on Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea. The court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Friday. The same court had granted her interim bail earlier

Jacqueline is accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez made an abortive bid to flee India, says ED

The ED in the court argued that she tried to flee the country, she didn't cooperate with the investigators and that she faced serious allegations.

"We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money," the Enforcement Directorate said.

The ED earlier issued an LOC in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the extortion case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 15:25 [IST]