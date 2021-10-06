Why is there so much hatred against farmers: Arvind Kejriwal slams PM on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which killed eight. He demanded the government ensure that the victims' families get justice.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Arvind Kejriwal urged the centre to sack Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son be arrested for mowing down farmers. He alleged that the government was trying to protect the killers as no arrest in connection with the case has been made, so far.

"For last one year, farmers have been sitting on a dharna. More than 600 farmers have died so far. And then farmers are crushed and killed by mowing them down under wheels. Why is there so much hatred against the farmers?" he asked the Prime Minister.

He added, "Every citizen of this country is today demanding justice for the farmers. The decision is in your hands," The Delhi CM also asked the PM to visit the family member of the deceased.

Turning his anger at Yogi Adityanath's government, Kejriwal lashed out at the UP government for not allowing the opposition leaders to meet the family members of the bereaved. "Pradhan Mantri (prime minister) Ji, on the one hand, the government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav (festival of freedom)' and on the other hand, opposition leaders are being arrested on their way to Lakhimpur. What type of freedom is this? Britishers used to take such actions," he said.

Meanwhile, the UP government has allowed the political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri after denying permission initially. Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. (PTI)

The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far. PTI