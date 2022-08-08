Why is the Bihar coalition on the verge of a collapse: 7 key points

Midst of Bihar encephalitis crisis, there is missing case of Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 08: The coalition government in Bihar is on the verge of a collapse. The Janata Dal (U) is likely to announce a split from its alliance partner the BJP. The JD(U) according to reports is planning to form an alternative government in the state.

Here are the top developments from Bihar:

Nitish Kumar likely to ally with RJD, Left and Congress and form the government in Bihar The alternate is being planned as majority of the MLAs do not want mid-term elections Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting of all JD(U) MLAs and MPs on Tuesday Nitish is said to be upset about the way he was being attacked by the Bihar BJP leaders The JD(U) has accused the BJP of trying to break the party The JD(U) had denied another Rajya Sabha berth last month to R C P Singh who had allegedly taken a spot in the Union Cabinet last year. This decision according to the JD(U) was taken without the consultation of their leadership Singh who was once the national president of the JD(U) said that there is a conspiracy against him. I will just say that there is no cure to jealousy, he said while adding that the JD(U) is a sinking ship

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:30 [IST]