Why is Sara Tendulkar trending

Posted By: Pushyarag
    NEW DELHI, Sep 7: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar once again took the internet by storm after she posted a new photo of hers on her graduation day caremony from University college in London.

    Sara Tendulkar during her graduation ceremony
    The 20 year old Sara, graduated in medicine, posted a series of photos along with her parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali. Both the parents looked proud and happy. Sara captioned the photos as 'I did what?' She also put up an instagram 'stroy' zooming in on the graduation ceremony board and captioned it with a prolonged 'WHAAAAAT?'.

    Sara with her father Sachin Tendulkar and mother Anjali
    Sara Tendulkar shot to fame as she began trending in the internet after she appeared to her father's farewell match held in Wankhade stadium, Mumbai. People on the internet could not stop gushing on her beauty and soon she was trending. Sara Tendulkar finished her schooling in Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to college in London.

    Sara already has about 228k followers on Instagram. She was last seen at the engagement parties of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
