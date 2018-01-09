Why is Pinarayi Vijayan ‘enemy number one’ for the Maoists

It seemed quite strange that the Maoists decided to criticise Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Terming that the state of Kerala is in a state of 'undeclared emergency," the Maoists said that. Vijayan is 'enemy number one.'

The official organ of the CPI (Maoist) WGSZC (Western Ghats Special Zone Committee), Communist has said that Vijayan has intensified attacks against the Maoists.

History is repeating itself. Comparing Vijayan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the publication said that history is repeating itself. It recalls the time when the CPM supported the Indira Gandhi government's military offensive against the Maoists. Now Vijayan is working hand in glove with the BJP=led government, the publication also alleged.

Citing the Nilambur encounter, the publication described it as fake and said that this was an example of state sponsored terrorism and war on the people. The state machinery is misleading the people against the Maoists, the publication further stated.

It further said that Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are hunting the revolutionary forces in the tri-junction area of the Western Ghats and this is part of the centre's plan. When Vijayan's government had come to power, we had said back then it would act as a junior partner of the government, the publication also said.

OneIndia News