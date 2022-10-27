Why is 'Mr. Bean controversy’ trending on Twitter after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan?

Fact Check: Did Trump thank Musk for welcoming him back to Twitter

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 27: Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match in Perth on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

However, for Zimbabwe fans, the victory over Paksitan instantly triggered 'Pak Bean' and 'Mr Bean' memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

The 'Mr. Bean controversy' blew up on Twitter after Pakistan Cricket Board put up a tweet saying: "Onto the next challenge."

To this a Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura, who happened to be a Zimbabwe supporter, replied,"As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you..you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you."

The Zimbabwean President took took to Twitter to advise Pakistan to send the real Mr. Bean the next time.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Pakistan's very own Mr Bean

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 23:59 [IST]