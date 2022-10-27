Why is 'Mr. Bean controversy’ trending on Twitter after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan?
New Delhi, Oct 27: Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match in Perth on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.
However, for Zimbabwe fans, the victory over Paksitan instantly triggered 'Pak Bean' and 'Mr Bean' memes on the microblogging site Twitter.
The 'Mr. Bean controversy' blew up on Twitter after Pakistan Cricket Board put up a tweet saying: "Onto the next challenge."
Onto the next challenge 🏃🏏#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UWiBTLAqqb— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2022
To this a Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura, who happened to be a Zimbabwe supporter, replied,"As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you..you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you."
The Zimbabwean President took took to Twitter to advise Pakistan to send the real Mr. Bean the next time.
What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022
Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼
Pakistan's very own Mr Bean