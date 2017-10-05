Why is ISI not letting Dawood return to India

As India tries to bring Dawood Ibrahim to justice, his brother, Iqbal Kaskar has said that the ISI would never allow that. Amidst reports that Dawood was looking to get back to India, Kaskar told the police that the ISI would ensure that never happened.

The question now is whether Dawood continues to be a utility for the ISI or is a spent force living at the mercy of the agency owing to past glory.

There are various reasons why the ISI would not allow Dawood to return to India. He has information about the exact manner in which the ISI operates along the borders to raise money. The ISI's secret's will be out, Kaskar also told interrogators who are questioning him in multiple extortion cases.

Dawood continues to be a strategic asset for Pakistan even till date. He control the drug mafia which is one of the biggest money spinners for the ISI. He also controls the fake currency and cricket betting rackets which also rake in the money for the ISI.

This is a very crucial time for the ISI which is trying to enhance the presence of its terrorists in Kashmir. The ISI has decided to take the battle in Kashmir to a different level. It is in need of funds to sponsor terror. Moreover the probe being conducted by the National Investigation Agency into the terror funding case has dried up funds for the separatists and terrorists to a large extent.

In such times, it is Dawood who comes in handy for the ISI. Sources in the Indian establishment say that they will continue to make every effort to bring the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind back to India. There is a great deal of utility for him in Pakistan, officials say.

OneIndia News