    Why is government not waking up to reality?: Delhi HC on oxygen crisis

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up Central government while hearing an urgent application regarding the oxygen shortage at Max Hospital.

    "How is the government so oblivious to the reality on ground? You can't have people die because there is no oxygen," the judges said.

    "Don't get surprised by this petition. You should know the situation... Yesterday we told you about the petroleum and steel industries' oxygen. What have you done?", the judge added.

    The Court directed Centre to immediately takeover production of oxygen from steel plant and petroleum plant to supply for medical use.

