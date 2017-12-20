'Why is BJP so narrow minded?' asks Samajwadi Party MP

A Samajwadi Party MP came in support of Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he was trolled for watching movie after debacle in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. As soon as news broke out at that Rahul Gandhi went to watch Star Wars, #AreYouSeriousRahul started trending on Twitter questioning his commitment to his party and politics.

Naresh Agrawal, Samajwadi Party MP, objected to the attack on Rahul Gandhi's private life. He questioned BJP's narrow-mindedness for interfering in one's personal life. He asked, "Why is BJP so narrow minded? It pertains to one's personal life. Now if someone had their 'suhaag-raat' that day, they will say 'ye suhaag-raat kyu mana raha hai?"

Why is BJP so narrow minded? It pertains to one's personal life. Now if someone had their 'suhaag-raat' that day, they will say 'ye suhaag-raat kyu mana raha hai?': Naresh Agrawal, SP on question about Rahul Gandhi watching a movie on #GujaratElection result day. pic.twitter.com/uNIgtilBvx — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, "And forget Gujarat, Congress lost its government in Himachal and Rahul Gandhi was busy watching Star Wars!"

"If Rahul Gandhi would have skipped cinema and analysed his party's performance in Gujarat (HP anyway was a rout!), he would have known that even in Saurashtra where his party won more seats, it is the BJP that got more votes (45.9% against Congress's 45.5%)," he tweeted.

If Rahul Gandhi would have skipped cinema and analysed his party’s performance in Gujarat (HP anyway was a rout!), he would have known that even in Saurashtra where his party won more seats, it is the BJP that got more votes (45.9% against Congress’s 45.5%)... #AreYouSeriousRahul — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 19, 2017

OneIndia News