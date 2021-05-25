Why is #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary trending on twitter?
New Delhi, May 25: Actor Yuvika Choudhary has come under scanner for using casteist slur in a video recently. In the viral video, Yuvika is seen talking about her appearance during a vlog and says, "Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi when I am shooting vlogs?" The vlog has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.
Soon after the video went viral, Yuvika came under a lot of backlash on Twitter. Take a look at the video
Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested.— Poonis (@Poonis15) May 25, 2021
#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on number 2 on twitter
Munmun datta=#yuvikachoudhary— सुशिल सत्यार्थी (@SushilSatyarth1) May 25, 2021
Your caste is PRIDE but our caste is GALI for you casteist people!!#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary— Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) May 25, 2021
Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".