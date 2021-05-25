Why is #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary trending on twitter?

'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action after 'Radhe' leaks online

New Delhi, May 25: Actor Yuvika Choudhary has come under scanner for using casteist slur in a video recently. In the viral video, Yuvika is seen talking about her appearance during a vlog and says, "Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi when I am shooting vlogs?" The vlog has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Soon after the video went viral, Yuvika came under a lot of backlash on Twitter. Take a look at the video

Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested.



Example has to be set



There are many like her and Munmun Dutta



Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #yuvikachoudhary #MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/CaEUnMadXb — Poonis (@Poonis15) May 25, 2021

#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on number 2 on twitter

Munmun datta=#yuvikachoudhary

Castiest Virus??

Yes!! Antivirus is available in Tihar Jail. No any othee option for these Castiest morons. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — सुशिल सत्यार्थी (@SushilSatyarth1) May 25, 2021

#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary

Monisha Sanitation Workers bolo beta

Bhangi is so Middle class pic.twitter.com/nyQRdi6OmN — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) May 25, 2021

Your caste is PRIDE but our caste is GALI for you casteist people!!#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) May 25, 2021

Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:53 [IST]