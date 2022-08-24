From police force to universities to nuclear secrets, Chinese spies are active everywhere in the US

Islamic State’s first suicide bomber was a Kerala Christian converted to Islam: The state needs to wake up

Why India should get access to Islamic State bomber detained in Russia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Azamov had undergone special suicide bomber training in Turkey. Following this he had arrived in Russia and was all set to leave for India.

New Delhi, Aug 24: India has sought access to the Islamic State bomber detained in Russia who was on his way to New Delhi to target a big Indian leader. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had detained Uzbek national Mashrabkon Azamov for trying to target India.

Azamov was recruited into the Islamic State by one Yusuf Tajiki and according to his confession, he had undergone special suicide bomber training in Turkey. Following this he had arrived in Russia and was all set to leave for India.

Arrest of Islamic State operative shows how Muslim Brotherhood’s BDSM is playing out in India

An official tells OneIndia that the logistics and ammunition to carry out the attack were to be provided by someone in India. "His access and questioning would help us understand and also find out about the bomber's network in India," the official also said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been investigating several cases relating to the Islamic State in India. Over the years, it has unearthed scores of modules especially in South India. With this arrest in Russia, India would be able to find out more about the reach of these local modules and their International connections.

The Intelligence Bureau has been warning the police about the rise of these modules. It had also warned that elements from countries such as Qatar and Kuwait would look to infiltrate into India and carry out attacks.

An Intelligence Bureau official explains that the Islamic State would try and send in foreign elements to carry out strikes. The foreign elements would be used as there would no intelligence on them here and they could go about their job with ease.

Islamic State’s first suicide bomber was a Kerala Christian converted to Islam: The state needs to wake up

Moreover, sending a foreign national to carry out an attack in India would send out a huge message and this could in turn help the local modules radicalise more Muslim youth and strengthen their resolve to carry out attacks in India, the official cited above also said.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organisation banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the Russian agency had said in a statement.

The statement also added that the detained was recruited by one of the Islamic State suicide bomber in Turkey.

The terrorist detained can be heard saying in the video that he was supposed to take revenge in India for 'insulting the Prophet'.

Islamic State bomber detained in Russia for attempting attack in India was recruited through Telegram

He took an oath of allegiance to the Emir of the Islamic State. After that he was given the task of leaving Russia. He was to complete the necessary documents and fly to India and commit a high-profile act of terror.

Further it was found that he was recruited by one of the Islamic State leaders in Turkey. The recruitment was processed remotely on Telegram. They also held personal meetings in Istanbul.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 9:14 [IST]