Why India must stay away from Trump’s Jerusalem comment

India said that its position on Palestine is independent and consistent. The statement by the Ministry for External Affairs cams a few hours after US President Donald Trump said that his administration would shift the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalam. Trump also said that it was time now to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Analysts are of the view that India has taken the right stance. It is better that in this issue, India has an independent and consistent stance. The Intelligence Bureau has already warned that this could become a rallying point for jihadis and hence India must for now stay away from the issue.

In India, several terrorist groups have tried and targeted Israelis and hence taking any stance on the issue could only worsen the security situation in the country, analysts have warned.

Earlier in the day, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests are not determined by any third country. India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country, he said responding to a query regarding India's position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

The IB has said that security must be upped in India as well especially around the Israel embassy and areas that have Israeli tourists.

There have been several plots busted in India where Israelis have been the target. A general alert has been issued says the IB as some element may look to make this a rallying point.

It was only recently that the National Investigation Agency busted a plot in which jihadi elements were looking to target Israeli tourists in Himachal Pradesh. Several plots relating to the ISIS too were busted recently where the operatives specifically spoke about targeting Israelis. During the 26/11 attack, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba targeted the Chabad House which housed Israelis.

Meanwhile on the other hand the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have threatened a bloodbath. Analysts feel that this would now become a fresh rallying point for jihadis. Immediately after the announcement pro-jihadi channels posted messages threatening to carry out a spate of attacks in the US.

OneIndia News